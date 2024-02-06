All sections
Business
November 8, 2021

SEMO Food Bank distributions in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties

Southeast Missouri Food Bank announced it will hold special holiday mobile food distributions this week. n 4 p.m. today in Perryville n 4:30 p.m. today in Sikeston n 10 a.m. Saturday in Randles Distributions will feature items families and individuals may use to make a traditional holiday meal with a menu including hams, scalloped or mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, stuffing, fruit and pie. Menus may vary depending on availability...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A food pantry volunteer helps load food into a car during a Southeast Missouri Food Bank drive-through distribution event.
A food pantry volunteer helps load food into a car during a Southeast Missouri Food Bank drive-through distribution event.Submitted file

Southeast Missouri Food Bank announced it will hold special holiday mobile food distributions this week.

  • 4 p.m. today in Perryville
  • 4:30 p.m. today in Sikeston
  • 10 a.m. Saturday in Randles

Distributions will feature items families and individuals may use to make a traditional holiday meal with a menu including hams, scalloped or mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, stuffing, fruit and pie. Menus may vary depending on availability.

Individuals may also sign up for text notifications of distributions in their county by texting the name of their county, followed by "co" with no spaces (e.g., scottco) to 51555.

Individuals are only allowed to receive food from mobile distributions in their county of residence and are asked to bring a photo ID or official piece of mail, such as a utility bill, with their address for verification.

