Southeast Missouri Food Bank announced it will hold special holiday mobile food distributions this week.
Distributions will feature items families and individuals may use to make a traditional holiday meal with a menu including hams, scalloped or mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, stuffing, fruit and pie. Menus may vary depending on availability.
Individuals may also sign up for text notifications of distributions in their county by texting the name of their county, followed by "co" with no spaces (e.g., scottco) to 51555.
Individuals are only allowed to receive food from mobile distributions in their county of residence and are asked to bring a photo ID or official piece of mail, such as a utility bill, with their address for verification.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.