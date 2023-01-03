SEMO Food Bank announces grants

Southeast Missouri Food Bank announced Thursday, Dec. 29, it has awarded a total of $10,000 in grants to five of its partner agencies across the organization's 16-county service area.
The money will allow the agencies to increase and improve their distribution process, according to a news release.
Funding will be provided to the following:
