SEMO establishes Blakemore initiative for family businesses

A new program focused on the development and support of family businesses has been established at Southeast Missouri State University.
The Blakemore Family Business Initiative, announced by the university last week, was created through an endowment established by Southeast alumnus J. David Blakemore of Campbell, Missouri.
Blakemore, who is president of Blakemore Cotton & Grain LLC, graduated form Southeast in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a double major in accounting and information systems management. He also earned a master's degree in business administration at Southeast, with an emphasis in finance, in 2015.
The Blakemore Family Business Initiative, housed in the Donald L. Harrison College of Business and Computing, was created to "provide an interdisciplinary approach for education, research and support of all aspects of family business ownership, growth and succession planning," according to a university news release.
"There is a perception that when someone graduates with a business degree they go work for a corporation," said Alberto Davila, dean of the Harrison College. "The reality is that half of the national economy is driven by family business."
The percentage is even higher in this region, he said.
Blakemore says his interest in helping family businesses comes from personal experience.
"There are challenges and rewards when working in a family business," he said. "I hope this initiative will create a path where students reap greater rewards working in their family business and can minimize the challenges, as there can be great satisfaction and purpose when working in this type of business."
In addition to starting the family business initiative, Blakemore serves on an advisory committee for the Harrison College and was recognized in 2020 by the Southeast Alumni Association with an Alumni Merit Award.
He and his wife, Carolyn, have also established scholarships for both undergraduate and graduate students at Southeast.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.