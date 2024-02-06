SEMO establishes Blakemore initiative for family businesses

A new program focused on the development and support of family businesses has been established at Southeast Missouri State University.

The Blakemore Family Business Initiative, announced by the university last week, was created through an endowment established by Southeast alumnus J. David Blakemore of Campbell, Missouri.

Blakemore, who is president of Blakemore Cotton & Grain LLC, graduated form Southeast in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a double major in accounting and information systems management. He also earned a master's degree in business administration at Southeast, with an emphasis in finance, in 2015.

The Blakemore Family Business Initiative, housed in the Donald L. Harrison College of Business and Computing, was created to "provide an interdisciplinary approach for education, research and support of all aspects of family business ownership, growth and succession planning," according to a university news release.

"There is a perception that when someone graduates with a business degree they go work for a corporation," said Alberto Davila, dean of the Harrison College. "The reality is that half of the national economy is driven by family business."