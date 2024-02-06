SEMO economist, local banker discuss interest rate hike

For the first time in four years, the U.S. Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday raised interest rates in a graduated attempt to curtail rising inflation.

Wade Bartels

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell signaled more hikes are planned in the months ahead to slow the inflationary spiral that has seen consumer prices accelerate at a 40-year high.

The federal funds rate was increased last week by 25 basis points from 0.25% to 0.50%.

"The federal funds rate is the rate banks charge other banks for overnight loans," said David Yaskewich, a Southeast Missouri State University economist. "With money becoming relatively tighter, and I would stress relatively, because we still have pretty low interest rates and a pretty large money supply, the ripple effect of this decision will be on the interest consumers pay — on credit cards, on mortgages, on car loans, for example."

Yaskewich, who is chairman of SEMO's Accounting, Economics and Finance Department, referenced a strong reaction to the Fed's move by Jim Bullard, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis.

"This increase is far too low to prudently manage the U.S. macroeconomic situation," Bullard wrote Friday. "In my view, raising the rate to as high as 0.75% would have been more appropriate."

Wade Bartels — president and CEO of Cape Girardeau-headquartered Alliance Bank, with branches in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston, Oran and New Madrid — focused on the consumer in his comments to the Southeast Missourian.

"Whether it's a car loan, a home equity loan, a mortgage loan or a commercial loan, as rates rise, the cost of borrowing goes up, so a consumer could make a calculation not to purchase or engage in a project ... so (the hike) certainly could have an impact on loan demand."

Reminded of the low real estate inventory, with few residential properties available for sale, Bartels admitted the need for a home purchase may blunt the impact of last week's rate hike and additional ones to come.