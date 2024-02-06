All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessSeptember 12, 2022

SEMO econ prof on US and UK energy prices

Southeast Missouri State University economics professor David Yaskewich said Friday the reasons why the U.S. is faring better than the United Kingdom in terms of energy are not difficult to discern. British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who assumed the premiership last week just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, announced her government will cap domestic energy prices for U.K. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
New British prime minister Liz Truss announced last week caps on soaring household energy prices. Truss took office less than two days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
New British prime minister Liz Truss announced last week caps on soaring household energy prices. Truss took office less than two days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II.Associated Press

Southeast Missouri State University economics professor David Yaskewich said Friday the reasons why the U.S. is faring better than the United Kingdom in terms of energy are not difficult to discern.

Wysiwyg image
David Yaskewich

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who assumed the premiership last week just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, announced her government will cap domestic energy prices for U.K. homeowners and businesses in the face of a cost-of-living crisis, which is expected to push the cost of energy up 80% this winter.

"First and foremost, we need to remember the U.S. is a net exporter of natural gas while Great Britain is a net importer," said Yaskewich, who has chaired SEMO's Accounting, Economics and Finance Department for 10 years.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Yaskewich said the stark difference between energy costs between the U.K. and U.S. probably has more to do with Great Britain's location in the world.

"Continental Europe is more vulnerable to the unrest in Russia and Ukraine -- and what impacts the continent will affect the U.K.," he said.

Yaskewich also noted reduced gas exports from Vladimir Putin's government are also detrimental to Great Britain.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 25
Stock market today: Wall Street closes mostly lower and ends...
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy