All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessApril 10, 2023

SEMO econ chief Yaskewich says job market 'cooling'

David Yaskewich, chairman of Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance, said Friday, April 7, he sees a silver lining in the U.S. Labor Department's March jobs report. "My takeaway from the report is it looks like the job market is still strong, although there are signs of some cooling in terms of the slower pace of job gains," Yaskewich said...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A Walmart Supercenter worker organizes beauty products Feb. 9 in North Bergen, New Jersey. The Labor Department's March jobs report shows signs, economists say, of a cooling economy.
A Walmart Supercenter worker organizes beauty products Feb. 9 in North Bergen, New Jersey. The Labor Department's March jobs report shows signs, economists say, of a cooling economy.Eduardo Munoz Alvarez ~ Associated Press, file

David Yaskewich, chairman of Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance, said Friday, April 7, he sees a silver lining in the U.S. Labor Department's March jobs report.

David Yaskewich
David Yaskewich
David Yaskewich
David Yaskewich

"My takeaway from the report is it looks like the job market is still strong, although there are signs of some cooling in terms of the slower pace of job gains," Yaskewich said.

The government said total employment increased by 236,000 in March — in line with economist expectations and marking the lowest monthly gain since December 2020.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Despite reports of job furloughs among the nation's largest employers, the nation's unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5% in March after unexpectedly rising to 3.6% in February.

The U.S. jobless indicator hit a 54-year low of 3.4% in January.

"In the last few months of 2022, you saw gradually smaller rates of (U.S.) job gains (but) in January and February, we saw surprisingly high numbers for the pace of job gains. What we saw in (Friday's) report for March would be something more of what we would expect with the backdrop of Federal Reserve policy. (March's numbers) are more along the lines of what analysts would expect to see happen to the job market," said Yaskewich, who also noted another metric from the most recent report.

"The pace of growth in average hourly earnings slowed down and we've been seeing this for the last several months. March's 4.2% growth extrapolated on a 12-month basis is something you'd expect to see if we anticipate inflation going back down to normal levels."

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is on record seeking a 2% U.S. inflation rate as a desired target.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 16
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic ...
BusinessNov. 16
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major ...
BusinessNov. 15
Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles as the 'Trump bump' ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
BusinessNov. 15
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
BusinessNov. 15
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
BusinessNov. 15
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
BusinessNov. 14
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
BusinessNov. 14
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
Crowley: The importance of family business
BusinessNov. 13
Crowley: The importance of family business
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
BusinessNov. 12
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 12
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy