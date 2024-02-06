SEMO District Fair coming soon

SEMO District Fair is returning to Arena Park Fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau in less than two weeks.
The eight-day event kicks off with the fair parade at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 10 from Capaha Park to the fairgrounds. Parade pre-entry is required by Sept. 7. Theme for 2022 is “No Time Like Fair Time.”
SEMO District Fair dates to 1855 when the Missouri General Assembly created Southeast District Agricultural Society.
The fair was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
