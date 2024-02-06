SEMO Crawfish in Jackson closed, building for sale

SEMO Crawfish Co. Boilhouse & Market, 3582 E. Jackson Blvd., has closed and the building is for sale.
AmyJo and Ben Hunter opened the eatery May 27, 2020, just three-and-half-weeks after Gov. Mike Parson lifted the state's stay-at-home order because of COVID-19.
A sign taped to the front door of the establishment reads, "Closed due to staffing difficulties."
Century 21 Ashland Realty is listing the property, sitting on a more than 2 acre parcel, with a current price of $890,000.
