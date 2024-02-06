All sections
BusinessApril 3, 2023

SEMO-branded spirits for sale

Copper Dome Whiskey, produced by Southeast Missouri State University alumni-owned Nobletons Distilling House in Union, Missouri, is available for purchase while supplies last during SEMO's sesquicentennial celebration. The 100-proof brew is being sold in 750-millileter bottles and is available, according to the university in a Facebook post, at the following area locations:...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Copper Dome Whiskey, produced in Franklin County, Missouri, is available for sale at specified local outlets. The brew is being sold in connection with Southeast Missouri State University's 150th anniversary celebration, which kicked off March 22.
Copper Dome Whiskey, produced in Franklin County, Missouri, is available for sale at specified local outlets. The brew is being sold in connection with Southeast Missouri State University's 150th anniversary celebration, which kicked off March 22.

Copper Dome Whiskey, produced by Southeast Missouri State University alumni-owned Nobletons Distilling House in Union, Missouri, is available for purchase while supplies last during SEMO's sesquicentennial celebration.

The 100-proof brew is being sold in 750-millileter bottles and is available, according to the university in a Facebook post, at the following area locations:

  • Barrel 131 in Jackson.
  • Cask Craft Spirits & Beer Lounge; Mary Jane Bourbon & Smokehouse in Cape Girardeau.
  • MediCenter Pharmacy in Scott City.
  • Rozier's Food Centre in Perryville.

