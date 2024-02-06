SEMO and Jackson High grad Frenz joins Cape dental practice

Dr. Audrey Frenz has joined Bennett Family Dentistry in Cape Girardeau.
A Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University graduate, Frenz also earned a degree from the Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health at A.T. Still University.
She is a former dental assistant and graduate assistant professor at SEMO.
