Josh Holmes of Sikeston is only 39 years old, but he has already been in the locksmith business for a quarter of a century. Having operated a Security Locksmith and Door Service shop in Sikeston for several years, he has expanded north to Cape Girardeau.

His 340 N. Kingshighway location opened Feb. 10. The storefront is a near-exact recreation of his Sikeston store, with the same cash register, organization system and specifications.

“It took 10 times longer to do it that way because it’s basically cloning something that I built the first time in that location 10 years ago,” Holmes said.

The lock and door trade is a family business for him. When Holmes was a teenager, his father, David Holmes, acquired a gasoline and locksmithing store with his brother-in-law. He intended to operate the gas station portion alone. Two weeks later, the brother-in-law left, and David Holmes became a locksmith by default with no knowledge or experience in the craft.

“He has never, ever taken five minutes’ worth of classes, knowledge, anything else. He taught himself how to do it out of necessity,” his son said.

The elder Holmes taught himself the tricks of the trade. Before long, Josh Holmes, who had wanted to join the highway department, had to follow in his footsteps.

In March 2001, when his son was 14, David Holmes was robbed and shot at his locksmithing business. His assailant, Louis Mosby of Sikeston, was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

David Holmes survived, but during his recovery he needed his son to drive him to jobs. Josh Holmes started by helping out and slowly became more familiar with locksmithing, soon going to a trade school in Kentucky.

“By the time I went there, I was used to doing most of the things daily that they were teaching,” he said.

He had done jobs in Cape Girardeau over the years, but said many customers in the community preferred their own local locksmiths. Holmes acquired the inventory and phone number for a shuttering Cape Girardeau locksmith shop, Dan’s Key and Lock Shop, in the spring of 2024. He started work on his Kingshighway location over the winter, with its final layout closely matching his original sketch for the interior.

He employs a team of 10 between the two locations, and they work on hinges, thresholds, knobs, locks, weatherstripping, master keys and safes — most things door and key related — he said. In addition to selling products at the stores, the team also travels an area between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, to perform home inspections and installations.