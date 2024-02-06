Seasonal changes bring lower fuel prices

As the temperature falls, so too do fuel prices across the nation.
The average cost for a gallon of gasoline nationwide is just $3.26. In Missouri, the average price is $2.85.
Diesel prices are at $4.24 a gallon for the national average. For the state average, they've dipped below the $4 mark to just $3.93.
"... Generally speaking, we almost always see gasoline prices drift lower because of the seasonal changes," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Partially due to a fall of gasoline demand that happens as Americans start to get outside less with the cooler temperatures."
De Haan said oil prices have been falling for more than a month. He said many gas stations are also switching to winterized fuel.
Nationwide, Texas has the cheapest regular fuel at $2.72 a gallon. California's prices, long the most expensive, currently stand at $4.91 a gallon.
