November 27, 2023

Seasonal changes bring lower fuel prices

As the temperature falls, so too do fuel prices across the nation. The average cost for a gallon of gasoline nationwide is just $3.26. In Missouri, the average price is $2.85. Diesel prices are at $4.24 a gallon for the national average. For the state average, they've dipped below the $4 mark to just $3.93...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
story image illustation

As the temperature falls, so too do fuel prices across the nation.

The average cost for a gallon of gasoline nationwide is just $3.26. In Missouri, the average price is $2.85.

Diesel prices are at $4.24 a gallon for the national average. For the state average, they've dipped below the $4 mark to just $3.93.

"... Generally speaking, we almost always see gasoline prices drift lower because of the seasonal changes," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Partially due to a fall of gasoline demand that happens as Americans start to get outside less with the cooler temperatures."

De Haan said oil prices have been falling for more than a month. He said many gas stations are also switching to winterized fuel.

Nationwide, Texas has the cheapest regular fuel at $2.72 a gallon. California's prices, long the most expensive, currently stand at $4.91 a gallon.

County averages Sunday (per AAA)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.93;
  • Perry: $2.90;
  • Scott: $3.04.

City price ranges Sunday (per GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.79 to $2.89;
  • Jackson: $2.75 to $2.89;
  • Perryville: $2.89 to $2.99;
  • Scott City: $2.94 to $2.99.

