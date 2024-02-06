Sears, Whirlpool end relationship after 100 years

NEW YORK -- Sears no longer will sell Whirlpool-branded appliances, curtailing a business relationship that dates back more than 100 years.

In a note recently sent to its stores, Sears said Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell those name-brand appliances at a competitive price.

Sears has been ravaged by new competition for years, from stores such as Home Depot and from Amazon.com and other online retailers.

It's been closing stores as competitors take a bigger slice of the territory it dominated for decades.

In the U.S., consumers buy most of their small appliances, from Walmart, according to market research firm TraQline.

FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo, a shopper walks up to a Sears department store at the Tri-County Mall, in Springdale, Ohio. Sears will no longer sell Whirlpool appliances, ending a business partnership that dates make more than 100 years. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Amazon comes in second, with Sears placing fourth behind Target.