All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessApril 22, 2019

Sears ditches clothing with new smaller format

NEW YORK -- After its journey through bankruptcy, Sears is getting ready to open its first batch of smaller stores that won't carry clothing but will instead focus on appliances, mattresses and home services. The move comes after Sears has shuttered hundreds of stores in recent years...

By ANNE DÂ’INNOCENZIO ~ Associated Press
A Sears department is seen Oct. 15 in Hackensack, New Jersey.
A Sears department is seen Oct. 15 in Hackensack, New Jersey.Seth Wenig ~ Associated Press, file

NEW YORK -- After its journey through bankruptcy, Sears is getting ready to open its first batch of smaller stores that won't carry clothing but will instead focus on appliances, mattresses and home services.

The move comes after Sears has shuttered hundreds of stores in recent years.

The first three stores called Sears Home & Life will open on Memorial Day weekend and are a fraction of the size of the company's traditional stores.

Peter Boutros, chief brand officer for Sears and Kmart, declined to say how many of these new format stores are in the works but said locations have been identified.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company also plans to ramp up TV advertising and is planning to extend its Kenmore brand beyond major appliances into kitchen accessories, plates and knives.

The new smaller stores will be in Overland Park, Kansas; Lafayette, Louisiana; and Anchorage, Alaska, Boutros said. They range in size from about 10,000 to 15,000 square feet. The average Sears is about 155,000 square feet.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The initiative come nearly two months after a bankruptcy court judge approved the sale of Sears' assets to company chairman and largest shareholder Eddie Lampert for $5.2 billion in a bankruptcy auction. With the deal, the newly formed company, which doesn't have a name, kept 425 stores open and saved roughly 45,000 jobs. It retained the Kenmore appliances and Diehard battery brands and continues to sell Craftsman tools through licensing partners. Sears sold Craftsman tools to Black & Decker in 2017. Sears Holdings Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October. At the time of the filing, the company had about 700 stores and 68,000 employees.

"We need to instill confidence that we are open for business," said Boutros in an interview with The Associated Press, declining to comment on recent sales trends.

Lampert is restructuring the business, but Sears' long-term survival remains an open question. It has to contend with increasing competition from the likes of Best Buy, Home Depot and Walmart. Boutros said it was looking for a new CEO.

Each of the new stores will sell major and small kitchen appliances. Customers can meet with experts to explore how new appliances will look in their home. They will also have kiosks where shoppers can order items available online from Kmart and Sears and have them delivered to the store or home.

Boutros declined to comment on sales projections for the new store formats.

Follow Anne D'Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: World shares are mixed after Wall St reg...
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy