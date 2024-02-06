Sculpture by late Marble Hill artist Tom Runnels donated

A work by late sculptor Tom Runnels, a native of Bollinger County, Missouri, who spent most of his life practicing his craft at Cat Ranch outside Marble Hill, has been donated by Saint Francis Healthcare System to Poplar Bluff (Missouri) Municipal Library Foundation.
Runnels's piece, titled Gulls, is on permanent loan to Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.
Cletus Eugene "Tom" Runnels, a sculptor for 30 years, died in September 2000 at the age of 67.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.