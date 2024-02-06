Scouting for Food bags distributed

Plastic collection bags from Greater St. Louis Area Council Boy Scouts of America were locally distributed Saturday, Nov. 12, for its annual Scouting for Food drive, with pickup from outside the front door of residences scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19.

As in previous years, non-perishable food donations are requested with a particular need for peanut butter and various canned items — e.g., meats, soup, beef stew, beans, chili, vegetables, fruits and potatoes.