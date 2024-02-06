All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessNovember 14, 2022
Scouting for Food bags distributed
Plastic collection bags from Greater St. Louis Area Council Boy Scouts of America were locally distributed Saturday, Nov. 12, for its annual Scouting for Food drive, with pickup from outside the front door of residences scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Boy Scouts will be collecting food for the needy on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Boy Scouts will be collecting food for the needy on Saturday, Nov. 19.Submitted

Plastic collection bags from Greater St. Louis Area Council Boy Scouts of America were locally distributed Saturday, Nov. 12, for its annual Scouting for Food drive, with pickup from outside the front door of residences scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19.

As in previous years, non-perishable food donations are requested with a particular need for peanut butter and various canned items — e.g., meats, soup, beef stew, beans, chili, vegetables, fruits and potatoes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

BSA Area Council requests no frozen items, no perishable food nor anything in glass be put out for collection starting at 9 a.m. Nov. 19. Pickup is promised before 3 p.m.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau business...
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
BusinessSep. 19
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy