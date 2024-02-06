Scott Kulla joins Saint Francis Healthcare

Scott Kulla joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as manager of training and development last month, coming to Cape Girardeau from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he served as lead occupational therapist for his U.S. Army division.
Certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine, Kulla holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and graduate degrees from California University of Pennsylvania and the University of Louisville in Kentucky.
