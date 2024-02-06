Scott County farmer delivers watermelons straight to store for sale

BLODGETT, Mo. -- Blake Wade of Wade Farms is in his third year of growing watermelons, which are picked by hand and delivered straight to the store for sale to the public.

"We provide about 2,000 melons per week to Food Giant stores in Missouri and Tennessee," Wade said. "The watermelons go from the field to the store."

Food Giant has a store in Cape Girardeau.

A few years ago, Wade planted five acres of watermelon on his soybean and corn farm near Blodgett. Though watermelons remain a small part of his acreage, they are labor-intensive and require a large part of his time.

Wade buys watermelon seeds from one company that sends the seeds to another company in Valdosta, Georgia, where the plants begin growing.

The watermelons are started in plastic trays, with 98 plants per tray. The trays are shipped by truck in the spring to Wade Farms and planted as soon as the weather permits.

Spring rains delayed planting this year, but Wade said he is pleased with this year's production.

Planting requires two workers who ride on the planting machine and place the young plants in rows by hand.