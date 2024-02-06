Scott County bicentennial book for sale

Acclaim Press in Sikeston has produced a hardbound bicentennial book of Scott County history and families and it is available for sale at $59.95 per copy.
The 328-page volume features more than 700 historic photographs of life in Scott County, including its businesses, buildings, homes, churches, schools, families and organizations.
The book has a historical timeline dating from 1821 and may be ordered by calling (573) 472-9800.
