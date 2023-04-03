All sections
BusinessApril 3, 2023

Scott City's Irvin marks one year anniversary for 'offbeat' quilt shop

The name of Bohemian Scrapsody quilt shop in Scott City, its owner will not deny, is at least tangentially a nod to the famous 1975 rock song by Queen, "Bohemian Rhapsody". "There's a play on words there, sure," said Kelly Irvin, who opened the self-described "offbeat" arts and crafts store March 10, 2022, in 1,500-square-feet of rented space at 1318 Main St...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Kelly Irvin poses in front of her wall of fabrics at Bohemian Scrapsody quilt shop in Scott City. A quilting supply store, the outlet features a range of fabric lines and "quilting notions," according to the establishment's Facebook page.
Kelly Irvin poses in front of her wall of fabrics at Bohemian Scrapsody quilt shop in Scott City. A quilting supply store, the outlet features a range of fabric lines and "quilting notions," according to the establishment's Facebook page.

The name of Bohemian Scrapsody quilt shop in Scott City, its owner will not deny, is at least tangentially a nod to the famous 1975 rock song by Queen, "Bohemian Rhapsody".

"There's a play on words there, sure," said Kelly Irvin, who opened the self-described "offbeat" arts and crafts store March 10, 2022, in 1,500 square feet of rented space at 1318 Main St.

Irvin, who said her outlet offers a range of "fabric lines and quilting notions," named the store after a scrap quilt.

"I had a box of scraps and started matching up stuff and sewed this big scrap quilt together and had the radio on — and there you go," said Irvin, who said she took up quilting in 2014 after her youngest son came home one day and announced he had joined the U.S. Army.

"I cried and cried and (my son) said, 'Mom, you need a hobby so that I'm not worried about you worrying about me.'"

Kelly Irvin inside Bohemian Scrapsody quilt shop on March 16 in Scott City. Irvin opened her self-described "offbeat" outlet at 1318 Main St. just over a year ago.
Kelly Irvin inside Bohemian Scrapsody quilt shop on March 16 in Scott City. Irvin opened her self-described "offbeat" outlet at 1318 Main St. just over a year ago.
Kelly Irvin inside Bohemian Scrapsody quilt shop on March 16 in Scott City. Irvin opened her self-described "offbeat" outlet at 1318 Main St. just over a year ago.
Kelly Irvin inside Bohemian Scrapsody quilt shop on March 16 in Scott City. Irvin opened her self-described "offbeat" outlet at 1318 Main St. just over a year ago.Jeff Long
Irvin said she is gearing up with an estimated 100 fellow quilt stores across the state for All Missouri Shop Hop (AMASH) in September and October.

"(AMASH) is essentially a pilgrimage for all quilters who travel and pick up quilt squares," said Irvin, a 1988 graduate of Scott City High School.

Bohemian Scrapsody, which also offers classes multiple times a week, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Irvin said she hopes her store will "inspire and awe" even a non-quilter, and insists there is nothing fancy about the hobby.

"If you can drive down the road in a straight line, you can sew, and we'll work on the corners from there," she said.

Information may be found on the shop's Facebook page or at www.boscrap.com.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

