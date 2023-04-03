Scott City's Irvin marks one year anniversary for 'offbeat' quilt shop

The name of Bohemian Scrapsody quilt shop in Scott City, its owner will not deny, is at least tangentially a nod to the famous 1975 rock song by Queen, "Bohemian Rhapsody".

"There's a play on words there, sure," said Kelly Irvin, who opened the self-described "offbeat" arts and crafts store March 10, 2022, in 1,500 square feet of rented space at 1318 Main St.

Irvin, who said her outlet offers a range of "fabric lines and quilting notions," named the store after a scrap quilt.

"I had a box of scraps and started matching up stuff and sewed this big scrap quilt together and had the radio on — and there you go," said Irvin, who said she took up quilting in 2014 after her youngest son came home one day and announced he had joined the U.S. Army.

"I cried and cried and (my son) said, 'Mom, you need a hobby so that I'm not worried about you worrying about me.'"

Kelly Irvin inside Bohemian Scrapsody quilt shop on March 16 in Scott City. Irvin opened her self-described "offbeat" outlet at 1318 Main St. just over a year ago. Jeff Long