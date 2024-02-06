According to DESE, each finalist will be interviewed by a committee in the coming weeks with a recognition event for the winner and other competitors to be held Monday, Oct. 16.

"There are about 70,000 public school educators across our state who work each day to ensure Missouri students receive the best education possible," said Margie Vandeven, the state's education commissioner. "We are working across the state to ensure our educators feel valued and that their work is appreciated, and this is one way to showcase what exceptional teaching in our state looks like."

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.