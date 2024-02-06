Heather Helle, a music teacher at Scott City Elementary and Middle School, is one of seven educators named Thursday, Aug. 31, as a finalist for 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year.
Another Southeast Missouri teacher, Kathryn Victoria Inman, an English language arts educator in Wayne County's Greenville district, is also among the seven candidates for the honor bestowed by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Educator (DESE).
According to DESE, each finalist will be interviewed by a committee in the coming weeks with a recognition event for the winner and other competitors to be held Monday, Oct. 16.
"There are about 70,000 public school educators across our state who work each day to ensure Missouri students receive the best education possible," said Margie Vandeven, the state's education commissioner. "We are working across the state to ensure our educators feel valued and that their work is appreciated, and this is one way to showcase what exceptional teaching in our state looks like."
