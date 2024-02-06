Scott City, Perryville, Jackson chambers news

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St., with a program from Missouri Department of Conservation.

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Casino Night/Fall Membership Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at American Legion Hall, 98 Grand Ave.

