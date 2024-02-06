Scott City, Jackson, Cape Girardeau chamber news

n Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its November Coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Front Porch Recital Hall, 1408 Main St. State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (D-27) and State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (D-148) will speak...
Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its November Coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Front Porch Recital Hall, 1408 Main St. State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (D-27) and State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (D-148) will speak.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its November Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive, sponsored by The Mortgage Place.
Ribbon-cutting is scheduled 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Stitch-It International, 507 E. Jackson Blvd., sponsored by Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 18, for Employer Showcase at Jackson High School Event Center, which will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. The event is open to Jackson Chamber members only. Sign up by calling (573) 243-8131 or emailing assistant@jacksonmochamber.org.