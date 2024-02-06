All sections
BusinessNovember 14, 2022
Scott City, Jackson, Cape Girardeau chamber news
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
  • Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its November Coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Front Porch Recital Hall, 1408 Main St. State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (D-27) and State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (D-148) will speak.

n

  • Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its November Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive, sponsored by The Mortgage Place.

n

  • Ribbon-cutting is scheduled 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Stitch-It International, 507 E. Jackson Blvd., sponsored by Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

n

  • Registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 18, for Employer Showcase at Jackson High School Event Center, which will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. The event is open to Jackson Chamber members only. Sign up by calling (573) 243-8131 or emailing assistant@jacksonmochamber.org.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

