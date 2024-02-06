Scott City grocery to close

Bob's Foodliner, a locally-owned grocery store in Scott City Plaza with a distinctive "SC" in the center of its logo, will cease operations in the very near future, Scott City officials said.

"In light of recent events, we will soon be closing," the store's Facebook page announced Tuesday.

Scott City administrator Dustin Whitworth said based on conversations with the store owner, he anticipates the store, originally an IGA supermarket, will close within two weeks once inventory is liquidated.

"It'll be tough not having a grocery store in this town," said Whitworth, himself a Scott City native, who noted the grocery — under its various names — has been a fixture in town for more than 50 years.

Mayor Norman Brant said he feels for the displaced employees and for the loss of convenience for residents.

"One of the things Bob's does is staff a great deli and meat department, and folks would go by every day and grab a hot plate lunch," said Brant, who noted he and Whitworth have been busy on the phones since hearing the news.