BusinessDecember 27, 2022

Scott City firm puts on free roof

Reed's Metals, under the auspices of its "Covering the Community" program, has paid for the installation of a new residential roof, free to the homeowner, in the 900 block of East Olive Street in Scott City. Roof work began Tuesday, Dec. 20, and will be completed this week, said Nick Reynolds, general manager of the Reed's Metals's Scott City office and manufacturing facility at 1616 E. Outer Road, who added that the company spent in excess of $10,000 on the project...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Four workmen put on a free roof for a Scott City homeowner in the 900 block of East Olive Street. The cost for roof replacement was paid by Reed's Metals of Scott City.
Four workmen put on a free roof for a Scott City homeowner in the 900 block of East Olive Street. The cost for roof replacement was paid by Reed's Metals of Scott City.

Reed's Metals, under the auspices of its "Covering the Community" program, has paid for the installation of a new residential roof, free to the homeowner, in the 900 block of East Olive Street in Scott City.

Roof work began Tuesday, Dec. 20, and will be completed this week, said Nick Reynolds, general manager of the Reed's Metals's Scott City office and manufacturing facility at 1616 E. Outer Road, who added that the company spent in excess of $10,000 on the project.

"We're very humbled to be able to do this, and in 2022, we just had the best year, a record year, that we've ever had at our plant,"

"We've had more than 100 free roof applicants for 2023, and our Scott City plant team will make a local selection sometime in January," said Reynolds, a U.S. Navy veteran, who noted he is also committed to putting on a roof annually for the Songs for Soldiers organization.

For more information about Reed's Metals philanthropic program, visit www.reedsmetals.com/giving-back.

Reynolds Roofing, Exteriors and Coating in Cape Girardeau is the vendor for the Scott City project, of which Nick Reynolds is not personally related.

A drone captures the scene as workmen erect a free new roof in Scott City. Reed's Metals footed the bill for the project in the 900 block of East Olive Street.
A drone captures the scene as workmen erect a free new roof in Scott City. Reed's Metals footed the bill for the project in the 900 block of East Olive Street.
Business
