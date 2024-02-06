Scott City firm making intubation shields

Never doubt the power of Facebook.

Cliff Brooks, chief financial officer of Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures in Scott City read a Facebook post recently from a friend.

The friend, a nurse anesthetist concerned about COVID-19, wondered whether Schaefer's could make a sturdy yet usable intubation shield for health care workers dealing with patients suspected of having the new coronavirus.

Schaefer's, categorized as an essential business during the pandemic, fabricates equipment, what it calls enclosures, from sheet metal.

The Nash Road facility's products have been used in wastewater treatment plants, factory automation, the oil and gas industry and in general defense, among other customers.

Brooks consulted with company president Randy Nielsen and vice president Rob Ward for the green light to proceed.

"Two hours after seeing the Facebook post," Brooks said, "we had an idea for a prototype.

"We've made two prototypes so far," Brooks added, "because we want to make sure they're effective."

The shield is made to completely cover the patient with holes near the head to allow medical personnel access.

The need for a shield for doctors and nurses seems clear.

No one knows for sure how the contagion is spread. What is clear is there is no vaccine.