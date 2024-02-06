All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessApril 13, 2020

Scott City firm making intubation shields

Never doubt the power of Facebook. Cliff Brooks, chief financial officer of Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures in Scott City read a Facebook post recently from a friend. The friend, a nurse anesthetist concerned about COVID-19, wondered whether Schaefer's could make a sturdy yet usable intubation shield for health care workers dealing with patients suspected of having the new coronavirus...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A working prototype of an intubation shield designed by Schafer's Electric Enclosures of Scott City for use in the coronovirus pandemic.
A working prototype of an intubation shield designed by Schafer's Electric Enclosures of Scott City for use in the coronovirus pandemic.Submitted by Schafer's Electric Enclosures

Never doubt the power of Facebook.

Cliff Brooks, chief financial officer of Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures in Scott City read a Facebook post recently from a friend.

The friend, a nurse anesthetist concerned about COVID-19, wondered whether Schaefer's could make a sturdy yet usable intubation shield for health care workers dealing with patients suspected of having the new coronavirus.

Schaefer's, categorized as an essential business during the pandemic, fabricates equipment, what it calls enclosures, from sheet metal.

The Nash Road facility's products have been used in wastewater treatment plants, factory automation, the oil and gas industry and in general defense, among other customers.

Brooks consulted with company president Randy Nielsen and vice president Rob Ward for the green light to proceed.

"Two hours after seeing the Facebook post," Brooks said, "we had an idea for a prototype.

"We've made two prototypes so far," Brooks added, "because we want to make sure they're effective."

The shield is made to completely cover the patient with holes near the head to allow medical personnel access.

The need for a shield for doctors and nurses seems clear.

No one knows for sure how the contagion is spread. What is clear is there is no vaccine.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The more protection for those on the front lines of the pandemic the better, Brooks said.

"We don't know what puts people in jeopardy," said Brooks, an employee of Schaefer's since 2011. "Is it saliva, is it coughing, nobody is sure," he added. "An enclosure like we've made limits the risk."

Schaefer's equipment is designed to bend sheet metal to fabricate products for industry, but it can also shape other materials.

"We're using acrylic and lexan for these shields," Brooks said.

SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Medical Center have been approached with prototypes. Saint Francis has asked for tweaks in the shield, and Brooks said Schaefer's is working to make those changes.

"For now, we do have a hospital in Illinois, in the Chicagoland area, using the intubation shield we made," Brooks said.

Schaefer's was not prompted to action by the Defense Production Act (DPA), the federal law on the books since 1950, compelling private companies to produce equipment or devices critical to national security.

President Donald Trump invoked the DPA on March 20, but by then, Schaefer's had already been hard at work.

All it took was a social media post and a willingness to respond.

"We just wanted to do whatever we could to help," Brooks said.

Schaefer's was founded in 1986 in Advance, Missouri. Growth led the firm to move to its current base of operations near the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 17
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records fo...
BusinessOct. 15
Walgreens lays out plan to shutter 1,200 drugstores
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy