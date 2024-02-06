All sections
February 21, 2023
Scott City commercial property for sale
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St. in Scott City, is for sale with an asking price of $399,000, owners Sally and Tim Porch said.

The 8,100-square-foot facility, renovated from a former VFW Hall in 2018, has a commercial kitchen and seats 250 in its main hall and up to 80 in its bar area.

The hall has hosted Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce events for several years.

