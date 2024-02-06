Scott City Chamber to host candidate meet-and-greet Thursday

This story is updated to amend the time.
Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly coffee Thursday afternoon featuring Scott County candidates on the Aug. 2 ballot, at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with a question-and-answer session to follow at 5:30 p.m. Appetizers are provided by event sponsor, The Bank of Missouri.
