BusinessOctober 18, 2021

Scott City Chamber to hold morning coffee Thursday

The Scott City Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly morning coffee meeting at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at the Front Porch rental hall, 1408 Main St. The light breakfast gathering is sponsored by the United Way of Southeast Missouri and the scheduled speaker is Mike Dudek, Scott City administrator, who will speak on the use tax referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The Scott City Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly morning coffee meeting at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at the Front Porch rental hall, 1408 Main St.

The light breakfast gathering is sponsored by the United Way of Southeast Missouri and the scheduled speaker is Mike Dudek, Scott City administrator, who will speak on the use tax referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot.

RSVPs are requested to ScottCityMOChamber@gmail.com or through the chamber's Facebook page.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

