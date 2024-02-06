Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will meet at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at the Front Porch, 1408 Main St.
Last week's planned gathering was postponed because of inclement weather.
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold two ribbon-cuttings over the next week.
