Three local chambers of commerce will host events in the coming week.
- Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their monthly Morning Chamber Coffee from 7:15 to 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.
- Cape Girardeau Area of Commerce is holding a Speed Networking event from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at Encore Pizza, 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau.
- Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Business Breakfast event at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive.
