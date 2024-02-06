All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJanuary 15, 2024

Scott City, Cape Girardeau, Jackson chambers hold monthly gatherings, speed networking

Three local chambers of commerce will host events in the coming week. n Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their monthly Morning Chamber Coffee from 7:15 to 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Three local chambers of commerce will host events in the coming week.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their monthly Morning Chamber Coffee from 7:15 to 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.
  • Cape Girardeau Area of Commerce is holding a Speed Networking event from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at Encore Pizza, 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau.
  • Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Business Breakfast event at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy