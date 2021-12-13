Scooter's Coffee grand opening held in Cape Girardeau

Scooter's Coffee, a drive-through franchise at 1720 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, held its grand opening Friday.
Scooter's has 350 locations in 23 states, including several outlets in Cape Girardeau County.
Keri and Bart Vandeven own the Scooter's in the Mount Auburn Center, at the confluence of North Kingshighway and North Auburn Road/Lexington Avenue.
"We are so excited to have our family business in Cape. I was raised in Cape Girardeau so it feels great to be back at home," Keri Vandeven said in a statement.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.