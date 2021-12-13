All sections
December 13, 2021

Scooter's Coffee grand opening held in Cape Girardeau

Scooter's Coffee, a drive-through franchise at 1720 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, held its grand opening Friday. Scooter's has 350 locations in 23 states, including several outlets in Cape Girardeau County. Keri and Bart Vandeven own the Scooter's in the Mount Auburn Center, at the confluence of North Kingshighway and North Auburn Road/Lexington Avenue...

Scooter's Coffee opened another Cape Girardeau location, 1720 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, on Friday.
Scooter's Coffee opened another Cape Girardeau location, 1720 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, on Friday.

Scooter's Coffee, a drive-through franchise at 1720 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, held its grand opening Friday.

Scooter's has 350 locations in 23 states, including several outlets in Cape Girardeau County.

Keri and Bart Vandeven own the Scooter's in the Mount Auburn Center, at the confluence of North Kingshighway and North Auburn Road/Lexington Avenue.

"We are so excited to have our family business in Cape. I was raised in Cape Girardeau so it feels great to be back at home," Keri Vandeven said in a statement.

