Scooter's Coffee grand opening held in Cape Girardeau

Keri and Bart Vandeven own the Scooter's in the Mount Auburn Center, at the confluence of North Kingshighway and North Auburn Road/Lexington Avenue.

"We are so excited to have our family business in Cape. I was raised in Cape Girardeau so it feels great to be back at home," Keri Vandeven said in a statement.

