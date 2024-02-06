All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJune 7, 2021

Scholarships, training available for software coding

Codefi, an entrepreneurial organization in Cape Girardeau focused on preparing people and businesses for the digital economy, is accepting applications for its Code Labs, an adult training program available in several communities in Southeast Missouri and West Kentucky...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Codefi, an entrepreneurial organization in Cape Girardeau focused on preparing people and businesses for the digital economy, is accepting applications for its Code Labs, an adult training program available in several communities in Southeast Missouri and West Kentucky.

The program, which is being supported by a grant of nearly $1.7 million awarded in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Labor and the Delta Regional Authority, is intended to help people gain skills they need to enter into occupations within the software industry.

Over the next three years, Codefi's Code Labs training program will expand from Cape Girardeau to several other communities, including Perryville, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and West Plains in Missouri and Paducah, Hopkinsville, Madisonville and Murray in Kentucky.

"Most rural regions haven't benefited from the digital economy like cities have," said James Stapleton, Codefi's co-founder. "Industries that have historically provided career opportunities like agriculture, manufacturing and mining have become automated and have eliminated many of the jobs our middle class was built on."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Code Labs program provides local tech education and on-the-job training led by experienced software developers. In addition, Codefi's "full stack" web developer program provides skills, practical experience and job readiness to prepare participants for high-salary, high-quality entry-level software developer positions.

No prior experience is necessary and scholarships are available to those who are admitted to the program.

More information is available online at www.codefiworks.com/codelabs.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: Nvidia helps pull US indexes higher
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy