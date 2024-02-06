Scholarships, training available for software coding

Codefi, an entrepreneurial organization in Cape Girardeau focused on preparing people and businesses for the digital economy, is accepting applications for its Code Labs, an adult training program available in several communities in Southeast Missouri and West Kentucky.

The program, which is being supported by a grant of nearly $1.7 million awarded in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Labor and the Delta Regional Authority, is intended to help people gain skills they need to enter into occupations within the software industry.

Over the next three years, Codefi's Code Labs training program will expand from Cape Girardeau to several other communities, including Perryville, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and West Plains in Missouri and Paducah, Hopkinsville, Madisonville and Murray in Kentucky.

"Most rural regions haven't benefited from the digital economy like cities have," said James Stapleton, Codefi's co-founder. "Industries that have historically provided career opportunities like agriculture, manufacturing and mining have become automated and have eliminated many of the jobs our middle class was built on."