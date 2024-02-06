Scholarships presented by Premier Physical Therapy

Premier Physical Therapy, 1405 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, recently presented two $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing health care careers: Ashleigh Stegmann, attending Southern Illinois University at Carbondale; and Seth Spraggs, receiving education at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.
