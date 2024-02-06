All sections
BusinessJuly 18, 2022

Schnucks to use DoorDash at Cape Girardeau store

Schnucks said July 11 it is partnering with California-based DoorDash to deliver prepared foods to customers from its Cape Girardeau store at 19 S. Kingshighway, in addition to 15 other stores in Missouri, eight in Illinois and one in Indiana...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
An autonomous robot roams the aisles of a Schnucks supermarket. Schnucks announced last week it is partnering with online food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash to deliver certain items to homes near 25 of its stores in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, including Cape Girardeau.
An autonomous robot roams the aisles of a Schnucks supermarket. Schnucks announced last week it is partnering with online food ordering and delivery platform DoorDash to deliver certain items to homes near 25 of its stores in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, including Cape Girardeau.Submitted

Schnucks said July 11 it is partnering with California-based DoorDash to deliver prepared foods to customers from its Cape Girardeau store at 19 S. Kingshighway, in addition to 15 other stores in Missouri, eight in Illinois and one in Indiana.

According to a news release from the privately-owned St. Louis grocery store chain, options available for delivery within 3.7 miles of the store include items from the grocer's deli, including rotisserie chicken, sandwiches, chicken wings, pulled pork, side dishes and side salads.

Ready-to-eat meals, Schnucks said, will be delivered "in as little as 30 minutes."

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
