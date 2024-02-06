Schnucks to use DoorDash at Cape Girardeau store

Schnucks said July 11 it is partnering with California-based DoorDash to deliver prepared foods to customers from its Cape Girardeau store at 19 S. Kingshighway, in addition to 15 other stores in Missouri, eight in Illinois and one in Indiana.

According to a news release from the privately-owned St. Louis grocery store chain, options available for delivery within 3.7 miles of the store include items from the grocer's deli, including rotisserie chicken, sandwiches, chicken wings, pulled pork, side dishes and side salads.