Schnucks to hold career fair

Schnucks will hold a career fair from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at its Cape Girardeau supermarket, 19 S. Kingshighway, and at all of its 112 outlets in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.
The family-owned store chain, which opened in 1939, said it has a variety of positions open, including availabilities at its bakery plant.
Most open positions, Schnuck Family Markets officials say, are part time to start and no previous experience is necessary.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.