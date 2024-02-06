Citing the company's mission to "nourish people's lives," Schnuck Markets Inc. announced last week it will end the sale of all tobacco products effective Jan. 1.

The discontinued products will include cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, chewing tobacco and snuff. The St. Louis-based company, which operates a Schnucks supermarket at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will sell its existing inventory through the end of the year.

In making its announcement, the company noted it already doesn't sell e-cigarettes or vaping products.

Other chains have stopped selling tobacco products in recent years, including CVS Health. Walmart announced in May it was raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21 from 18, according to the Associated Press.