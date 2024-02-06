Schnucks rolls out new, no-receipt tech feature

Schnucks announced Wednesday it will be the first grocer to use GetUpside's Check-In mobile app to access cashback promotions and to enable shoppers to "check-in" on their phones to verify each transaction.
The St. Louis-based grocery chain says using the app eliminates the need to snap and submit pictures of receipts to gain cashback benefits.
GetUpside will be active in all Schnucks stores in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri, including its store in Cape Girardeau.
"GetUpside helps us focus on our customers' needs while allowing them to get cash back on their everyday purchases," said Bob Hardester, Schnucks' chief information and supply chain officer, who added the upgraded tech move "complements Schnucks' ongoing digital investment in the customer experience."
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.