Schnucks rolls out new, no-receipt tech feature

GetUpside will be active in all Schnucks stores in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri, including its store in Cape Girardeau.

"GetUpside helps us focus on our customers' needs while allowing them to get cash back on their everyday purchases," said Bob Hardester, Schnucks' chief information and supply chain officer, who added the upgraded tech move "complements Schnucks' ongoing digital investment in the customer experience."

