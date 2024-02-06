Schnuck Markets Inc. announced last week that Ted Schnuck has been named executive vice president of the multistate grocery chain, which includes a location in Cape Girardeau.

In his new role, which he will fully assume in October, Schnuck will lead the company's merchandising and store operations teams. He joined the family-owned company in 2015 after spending time with Bain & Company, Beam Suntory and Procter & Gamble. He is the great-grandson of the company's founder, Anna Donovan Schnuck, and has held several positions with Schnuck Markets, including roles in merchandising, supply chain, marketing, business development and store operations.

In addition to announcing Schnuck's new position, the company also announced Dave Peacock, who has been Schnuck Markets' president and chief operating officer since 2017, will transition to the company's board of directors in October following his acceptance of a position with Continental Grain Co.

Schnuck Markets, which is headquartered in St. Louis, operates 110 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and has more than 14,000 employees. It ranks 156th in the 2020 rankings of Forbes' largest privately-owned companies in the United States and is the nation's 15th largest privately-owed grocer.

Dr. Scott Gard

Vascular surgeon Scott Gard and thoracic surgeon Bruce Jones are accepting new patients at Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff, which is affiliated with Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau.

Dr. Bruce Jones

Gard received his medical education from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine followed by a residency at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Truman Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital. He also completed a fellowship at the University of Tennessee in Memphis.

Jones received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, followed by an internship at University of Virginia Hospital and a residency at National Naval Medicine Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and a fellowship at Texas Heart Institute in Houston.

Gard is board certified in vascular surgery by the American Board of Surgery, while Jones is board certified by the American Board of Vascular Surgery.

Jones sees patients at the Saint Francis Clinic Poplar Bluff every Wednesday, while Gard's office hours at the clinic are on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. Appointments may be scheduled through Cape Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, (573) 331-3155.