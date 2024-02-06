Schnucks introduces new fast delivery service

Family-owned and St. Louis-based Schnucks is offering a new 30-minute delivery service in all of its 112 stores, including Cape Girardeau.
Schnucks said it is partnering with Instacart to introduce its online "Schnucks Now" program, ideal for smaller orders, during regular store hours.
"Schnucks is always looking for new ways to streamline our digital experience and provide value and convenience to our customers," Schnucks's Chace MacMullan said. "We are excited to introduce this new service to meet our customers' urgent grocery needs and proud to expand on our current delivery options."
The grocer, founded in 1939, said there is a $10 minimum purchase required for "Schnucks Now" and service charges will apply.
A delivery order may be placed at www.schnucksnow.com.
Schnucks, which said it is the 160th largest privately-owned company in the U.S. with 12,000 employees, operates stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.
