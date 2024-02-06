All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessOctober 31, 2022

Schnucks introduces new fast delivery service

Family-owned and St. Louis-based Schnucks is offering a new 30-minute delivery service in all of its 112 stores, including Cape Girardeau. Schnucks said it is partnering with Instacart to introduce its online "Schnucks Now" program, ideal for smaller orders, during regular store hours...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Schnucks is at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The privately held grocer has announced a 30-minute delivery program known as "Schnucks Now" at all 112 stores in four states.
Schnucks is at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The privately held grocer has announced a 30-minute delivery program known as "Schnucks Now" at all 112 stores in four states.Southeast Missourian file

Family-owned and St. Louis-based Schnucks is offering a new 30-minute delivery service in all of its 112 stores, including Cape Girardeau.

Schnucks said it is partnering with Instacart to introduce its online "Schnucks Now" program, ideal for smaller orders, during regular store hours.

"Schnucks is always looking for new ways to streamline our digital experience and provide value and convenience to our customers," Schnucks's Chace MacMullan said. "We are excited to introduce this new service to meet our customers' urgent grocery needs and proud to expand on our current delivery options."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The grocer, founded in 1939, said there is a $10 minimum purchase required for "Schnucks Now" and service charges will apply.

A delivery order may be placed at www.schnucksnow.com.

Schnucks, which said it is the 160th largest privately-owned company in the U.S. with 12,000 employees, operates stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 14
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educat...
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy