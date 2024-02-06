Schnucks implements 'flexforce' for Cape Girardeau, other stores

Schnucks announced Monday, Jan. 2, it will expand its "Flexforce" employment option to 31 of its stores, including the Cape Girardeau grocery store at 19 S. Kingshighway.
The St. Louis-based family-owned company explained the opportunity for its workforce.
"Much like rideshare and food service delivery service employees, Flexforce teammates are able to seek and claim shifts at the time and location of their choosing," said Stacy Brandt, Schnucks vice president of store operations. "This option allows us to ensure we have the right people in the right place at the right time taking care of and serving our customers."
Schnucks workers can claim a shift by logging into a company scheduling app.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.