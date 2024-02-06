Schnucks implements 'flexforce' for Cape Girardeau, other stores

"Much like rideshare and food service delivery service employees, Flexforce teammates are able to seek and claim shifts at the time and location of their choosing," said Stacy Brandt, Schnucks vice president of store operations. "This option allows us to ensure we have the right people in the right place at the right time taking care of and serving our customers."

Schnucks workers can claim a shift by logging into a company scheduling app.

