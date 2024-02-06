Schnucks donates to Salvation Army

Schnuck Markets said the company and its customers donated $266,000 to the Salvation Army's annual Tree of Lights campaign.
Customers of the St. Louis-based grocery store chain participated by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar at checkout.
Schnucks has 111 outlets in four states, including at 19 Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
