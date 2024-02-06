Schnucks customers support United Way in Round Up campaign

Schnuck Markets has announced its customers donated $156,955 to support the United Way as part of the company's Oct. 6 to 19 Round Up at the Register campaign.
The St. Louis-based supermarket chain, with a store in Cape Girardeau, has 111 outlets in four states — Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Missouri.
