Schnucks campaign raises $1 million for Folds of Honor

Schnuck Markets Inc., announced last week its customers, vendors and the company have pledged a total of $1 million to benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation, a not-for-profit organization providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of veterans who were killed or injured in the line of duty.
The funds were raised through a "round up at the register" campaign running from May 26 through July 4 at all Schnucks locations, including the one in Cape Girardeau.
The donation will be used to provide 200 educational scholarships.
Since it was founded 14 years ago, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 29,000 scholarships to military spouses and children.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.