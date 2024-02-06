Schnucks campaign raises $1 million for Folds of Honor

Schnuck Markets Inc., announced last week its customers, vendors and the company have pledged a total of $1 million to benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation, a not-for-profit organization providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of veterans who were killed or injured in the line of duty.

The funds were raised through a "round up at the register" campaign running from May 26 through July 4 at all Schnucks locations, including the one in Cape Girardeau.