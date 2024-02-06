All sections
BusinessJuly 26, 2021
Schnucks campaign raises $1 million for Folds of Honor
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Schnuck Markets Inc., announced last week its customers, vendors and the company have pledged a total of $1 million to benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation, a not-for-profit organization providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of veterans who were killed or injured in the line of duty.

The funds were raised through a "round up at the register" campaign running from May 26 through July 4 at all Schnucks locations, including the one in Cape Girardeau.

The donation will be used to provide 200 educational scholarships.

Since it was founded 14 years ago, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 29,000 scholarships to military spouses and children.

