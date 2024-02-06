All sections
BusinessMay 16, 2022
Schnuck Markets given kudos by WSJ
Family-owned Schnuck Markets of St. Louis is among 51 companies -- and one of three in Missouri — named a 2022 U.S. "best managed company." Awarded by Wall Street Journal and consulting firm Deloitte Private, Schnucks made the list for the first time...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Schnucks's Cape Girardeau store is at 19 S. Kingshighway. Schnucks has been recognized as a U.S. "best managed company" by Deloitte Private and the Wall Street Journal.
Schnucks's Cape Girardeau store is at 19 S. Kingshighway. Schnucks has been recognized as a U.S. "best managed company" by Deloitte Private and the Wall Street Journal.

Family-owned Schnuck Markets of St. Louis is among 51 companies — and one of three in Missouri — named a 2022 U.S. "best managed company."

Awarded by Wall Street Journal and consulting firm Deloitte Private, Schnucks made the list for the first time.

Applicants for the award are evaluated in four areas: strategy, execution, corporate culture and governance/financial performance.

"We accomplish our mission to nurture people's lives through a shared strategic vision as well as meaningful philanthropy in our communities," said Todd Schnuck, company chairman and CEO.

Schnucks was founded in 1939 and has 112 stores in four states, including 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Two other Show Me State private concerns honored are engineering firm Burns & McDonnell and insurance company Lockton, both in Kansas City.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
