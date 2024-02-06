Schnuck Markets announces tornado-relief fundraising totals

Schnuck Markets announced as a result of its recent weeklong "Round Up at the Register" campaign, held at all 111 stores including Cape Girardeau, $125,000 has been given to Midwest tornado relief efforts of the American Red Cross.
The in-store initiative netted more than $113,000 with a corporate donation accounting for the final donated figure.
