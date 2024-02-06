Scam reportedly targeting legal services office

The Missouri Attorney General's Office issued an alert Friday about a scam targeting potential clients of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, which has offices in St. Louis, Hannibal and Union, Missouri.

The organization alerted the Attorney General's Office on Thursday a client received a letter purporting to be from Legal Services of Eastern Missouri seeking a "retainer fee" of $3,500.

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri provides civil legal assistance to low-income individuals and does not charge clients for representation.