Scam reportedly targeting legal services office

The Missouri Attorney General's Office issued an alert Friday about a scam targeting potential clients of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, which has offices in St. Louis, Hannibal and Union, Missouri.
The organization alerted the Attorney General's Office on Thursday a client received a letter purporting to be from Legal Services of Eastern Missouri seeking a "retainer fee" of $3,500.
Legal Services of Eastern Missouri provides civil legal assistance to low-income individuals and does not charge clients for representation.
The scam letter included the Legal Services of Eastern Missouri logo and instructed the recipient to send payment to a post office box that is not affiliated with the organization.
Anyone who receives mail purporting to be from Legal Services of Eastern Missouri seeking a retainer fee or other payment is asked to contact the Missouri Attorney General's Office at (800) 392-8222, or file a complaint online at https://ago.mo.gov/app/consumercomplaint.
