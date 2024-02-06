Save A Lot to open this week in Perryville

Save A Lot will host a grand opening celebration Friday beginning with a 9:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting at 609 N. Kingshighway in Perryville, Missouri.

"We are thrilled to add Perryville to our six other Save A Lot stores in Missouri," said Brad Juliette, store owner, who operates the discount supermarket along with Kenneth Wakefield.

"We are eager to become the go-to grocer for the Perryville community with a unique shopping experience that delivers high quality groceries at affordable prices," Juliette added.

A news release noted several giveaways are planned throughout the day Friday, including free brats, hot dogs and potato chips.