Save A Lot to open this week in Perryville

Save A Lot will host a grand opening celebration Friday beginning with a 9:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting at 609 N. Kingshighway in Perryville, Missouri.
"We are thrilled to add Perryville to our six other Save A Lot stores in Missouri," said Brad Juliette, store owner, who operates the discount supermarket along with Kenneth Wakefield.
"We are eager to become the go-to grocer for the Perryville community with a unique shopping experience that delivers high quality groceries at affordable prices," Juliette added.
A news release noted several giveaways are planned throughout the day Friday, including free brats, hot dogs and potato chips.
Customers will also be able to enjoy a "bounce house" and opportunities to win gift cards from local retailers.
Save A Lot Food Stores, a subsidiary of Onex Corp., is headquartered in St. Ann, Missouri, in north St. Louis County.
A company spokesperson said Save A Lot has approximately 900 independently owned and operated stores across 32 states with more than $4 billion in annual sales.
Save A Lot also has a store at 121 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, as well as outlets in Sikeston and Dexter, Missouri.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.