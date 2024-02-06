All sections
BusinessJuly 11, 2022

Save A Lot to open this week in Perryville

Save A Lot will host a grand opening celebration Friday beginning with a 9:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting at 609 N. Kingshighway in Perryville, Missouri. "We are thrilled to add Perryville to our six other Save A Lot stores in Missouri," said Brad Juliette, store owner, who operates the discount supermarket along with Kenneth Wakefield...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Submitted

Save A Lot will host a grand opening celebration Friday beginning with a 9:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting at 609 N. Kingshighway in Perryville, Missouri.

"We are thrilled to add Perryville to our six other Save A Lot stores in Missouri," said Brad Juliette, store owner, who operates the discount supermarket along with Kenneth Wakefield.

"We are eager to become the go-to grocer for the Perryville community with a unique shopping experience that delivers high quality groceries at affordable prices," Juliette added.

A news release noted several giveaways are planned throughout the day Friday, including free brats, hot dogs and potato chips.

Customers will also be able to enjoy a "bounce house" and opportunities to win gift cards from local retailers.

Save A Lot Food Stores, a subsidiary of Onex Corp., is headquartered in St. Ann, Missouri, in north St. Louis County.

A company spokesperson said Save A Lot has approximately 900 independently owned and operated stores across 32 states with more than $4 billion in annual sales.

Save A Lot also has a store at 121 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, as well as outlets in Sikeston and Dexter, Missouri.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
