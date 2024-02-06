Savannah Deane joins Stoddard County medical practice

Savannah J. Deane, APRN, FNP-BC, has joined Saint Francis Clinic-Dexter as a family nurse practitioner.
Deane earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University.
