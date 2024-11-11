Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City

Bigfoot is real, and resides in Scott City — specifically at Sasquatch Coffee, 1326 Main St. The coffee shop, which opened in late August, is the brainchild of owner Jeff Schwettman. He runs it with the help of his daughter Mia Belcik.

“It’s just a vision I had after retiring,” Schwettman said. “I wanted to do something besides just sit around and be retired. I always wanted a coffee shop and that’s what we decided to do. This building was for sale and we kind of took it over and made it what it is today.”

Schwettman decided on the Sasquatch theme just because he thought it was cool. Belcik helped her father source decorations and posters after a trip to Oregon, a bigfooting hotspot, earlier this year.

“Back whenever I was a kid, me and a friend would always say whenever we graduated from high school we would find bigfoot,” Schwettman said.

He and his daughter, both born and raised in Scott City, set about creating their ideal coffee shop. The renovations Schwettman made include tuckpointing, painting, adding a drive-thru and, in the future, putting up a family of wooden Sasquatch cutouts.