BusinessNovember 11, 2024

Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City

A father and daughter duo run Sasquatch Coffee in Scott City, a recently opened establishment selling coffee and pastries.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Mia Belcik runs Sasquatch Coffee in Scott City with her father. It is decorated with posters and placards of the mythical beast, many of which Belcik sourced on a recent trip to Oregon.
Mia Belcik runs Sasquatch Coffee in Scott City with her father. It is decorated with posters and placards of the mythical beast, many of which Belcik sourced on a recent trip to Oregon.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Bigfoot is real, and resides in Scott City — specifically at Sasquatch Coffee, 1326 Main St. The coffee shop, which opened in late August, is the brainchild of owner Jeff Schwettman. He runs it with the help of his daughter Mia Belcik.

“It’s just a vision I had after retiring,” Schwettman said. “I wanted to do something besides just sit around and be retired. I always wanted a coffee shop and that’s what we decided to do. This building was for sale and we kind of took it over and made it what it is today.”

Schwettman decided on the Sasquatch theme just because he thought it was cool. Belcik helped her father source decorations and posters after a trip to Oregon, a bigfooting hotspot, earlier this year.

“Back whenever I was a kid, me and a friend would always say whenever we graduated from high school we would find bigfoot,” Schwettman said.

He and his daughter, both born and raised in Scott City, set about creating their ideal coffee shop. The renovations Schwettman made include tuckpointing, painting, adding a drive-thru and, in the future, putting up a family of wooden Sasquatch cutouts.

The company sources coffee from Guatemala, roasted by a roaster in Joplin. Schwettman and Belcik sell frappes, lattes, Red Bull infusions and cold brew coffee, plus some doughnuts, kolaches and croissants for food items. Customers can mix and match drink items. Whatever they want, Schwettman said, he and his daughter can make.

“We started out simple, then we just asked people what they liked,” Belcik said. She said people were interested in sweet items so she curated menu items from social media.

Father and daughter agreed their business is often busiest in the mornings with both drive-thru and walk-in orders. Sasquatch Coffee is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. On Sunday the establishment is drive-thru only.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

